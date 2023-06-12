Local Green Line trolley derails near Packard’s Corner Shuttle buses replaced Green Line service between Kenmore and Washington Street.

A Green Line train derailed Monday near Packard’s Corner in Allston, according to the MBTA.

The agency first alerted people to the derailment just before 2 p.m. It said riders should expect delays of about 20 minutes. By around 2:30 p.m., the MBTA said that shuttle buses had replaced service between Kenmore and Washington Street on the Green Line’s B branch.

The agency said Monday evening that shuttle buses would continue to replace regular service between the two stations through the night. The MBTA is aiming to resume service by Tuesday morning.

Our goal is to safely resume service tomorrow morning, and we encourage riders to check https://t.co/Pf4D3a9bvr and our Twitter account for the latest information. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 12, 2023

Aerial footage taken by WCVB showed two Green Line trolleys stopped on their tracks. Multiple police officers and MBTA workers could be seen surrounding the disabled train, diverting traffic and assessing the situation.

Apparent derailment on Green Line B Branch https://t.co/q8IXet6XT2 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 12, 2023