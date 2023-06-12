Green Line trolley derails near Packard’s Corner

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Green Line train derailed Monday near Packard’s Corner in Allston, according to the MBTA.
The agency first alerted people to the derailment just before 2 p.m. It said riders should expect delays of about 20 minutes. By around 2:30 p.m., the MBTA said that shuttle buses had replaced service between Kenmore and Washington Street on the Green Line’s B branch.
The agency said Monday evening that shuttle buses would continue to replace regular service between the two stations through the night. The MBTA is aiming to resume service by Tuesday morning.
Aerial footage taken by WCVB showed two Green Line trolleys stopped on their tracks. Multiple police officers and MBTA workers could be seen surrounding the disabled train, diverting traffic and assessing the situation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.