Local Matthew Nilo, lawyer accused of Charlestown rapes, reportedly expected to post bail Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer, is accused of several sexual assaults in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008. Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and 2008, in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Monday, June 5, 2023. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

Matthew Nilo, the New Jersey lawyer accused of raping multiple women in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008, was expected to post bail Monday.

Nilo’s lawyer told Judge Michael Doolin in Suffolk Superior Court that Nilo was prepared to post bail, which was set at $500,000 cash or $5 million surety, The Boston Globe reported. Nilo did not appear in court himself.

Doolin reportedly ordered Nilo to surrender his passport, have no contact with any of the victims or witnesses, and to stay 1,000 feet away from the area in Charlestown where the alleged attacks occurred.

Nilo was arraigned last week. He was charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

Advertisement:

During his court appearance last week, prosecutors detailed the allegations against Nilo. They said he raped three women on three separate occasions after offering them rides and bringing them to Terminal Street in Charlestown.

A fourth woman was allegedly tackled and sexually assaulted by Nilo in that area on another occasion. She fought him off, and DNA recovered from her gloves was used to lead investigators to Nilo after all these years.

His arrest is the product of a new Boston Police cold-case initiative. It relies on a technique known as investigative genetic genealogy, where investigators compare the DNA of an unknown assailant with commercial genealogy databases.

A woman who identified herself as one of the victims voiced her frustrations Monday in an interview with the Globe.

“He’s a violent, entitled, psychotic person,” she told the paper. “I’m just upset right now that he’s out on bail … and has lived this lavish lifestyle and all these people that think they know him have no idea how evil he is, and how evil these crimes were.”