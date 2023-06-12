Local Motorcyclist crashes, dies after allegedly trying to avoid traffic stop on Cape The motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A motorcyclist died after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly attempting to flee from a Barnstable Police officer, the department said. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly attempting to flee from a Barnstable police officer, the department said.

Barnstable police said an officer attempted to pull over the motorcycle operator for a traffic violation on Route 28 near Garden Lane in Hyannis around 1:41 p.m. The motorcyclist failed to stop and fled onto Bearse’s Way, according to the department.

Moments later, the department said, the operator collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Bearse’s Way and Enterprise Road. A Hyannis Fire Department ambulance transported the motorcyclist to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The operator of the vehicle struck by the fleeing motorcycle sustained minor injuries in the accident,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The crash is being investigated by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team.

Police said they are withholding the identities of the individuals involved pending further investigation.