Local MSPCA seeks fundraising help for local dog found with broken leg and teeth Paloma was found on the side of the road last week with a broken leg, and her surgery could cost thousands.

MSPCA is looking for help raising funds to perform surgery on a one-year-old dog to avoid amputation.

Paloma was sent to MSPCA last week from Bellingham and Franklin Animal Control, with injuries that Mike Keiley, Director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA-Angell, told Boston.com exceeded the emergency veterinarians’ ability to assist. She’d been found by the side of the road with a broken leg and teeth.

Upon further examination, Keiley said they also believe she may have recently weaned puppies.

To fix her leg, MSPCA would like to try surgery. But Keiley said it could cost around $6,000. Alternatives, he said, include amputation.

“She’s clearly had a lot going on and this sort of being the next stage in her adventure, we’re hoping that we are able to get her fixed up and get her into a great home,” he said.

As of Monday evening, the Facebook campaign for Paloma had raised $215.

However, Keiley said Paloma is not the only dog in need right now. It’s a very busy time for MSPCA and organizations across the nation, with more and more dogs in need of shelter. He called it a “national dog crisis.”

“We’re really pulling out all the stops we possibly can to get animals safely into our facility first and foremost, and then into adoptive homes,” he said.

This includes promoting adoption through events during the summer, Keiley said, as well as finding foster homes for dogs in need, and running donation campaigns like the one for Paloma to get dogs financial support for medical care.

“We have a lot happening with dogs right now,” he said. “It’s kind of a desperate time.”

Keiley said there’s also a shortage of veterinarians. MSPCA-Angell has its own hospital, so Keiley said they are doing their best to accommodate any and all dogs that come their way.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our doors open for all of these animals,” he said.