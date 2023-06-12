Local New Hampshire woman ejected from minivan in fatal early morning crash An investigation remains ongoing, but police noted that "alcohol, speed and distraction may all have been potential contributing factors."

A 40-year-old woman died Monday morning when her car went off the roadway and struck an embankment in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, police said.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a serious car crash on South Village Road near the intersection of Owls Hill Road just before 5 a.m.

Kristina H. Gomarlo, of Westmoreland, was driving southbound on South Village Road when she crashed. She was ejected from the minivan and died at the scene, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing, but police noted that “alcohol, speed and distraction may all have been potential contributing factors.”

The Westmoreland Fire Department and Cheshire EMS assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brett Barry at 603-223-8494 or [email protected]