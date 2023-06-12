Local Watch: Turkey takes control of traffic in Allston At one point, the turkey seemed particular peeved by a white van and started running at it.

A carefree turkey put on a bit of a show Monday morning, interrupting traffic and causing a chorus of honks on Harvard Avenue in Allston.

The honking started shortly after 7:30 a.m. when a car stopped short in the area of 214 Harvard Ave., a line of cars building behind it as people peered out their windows to try to see why traffic had suddenly come to a halt.

Just outside CVS, a turkey stared a car down, refusing to budge. Eventually, the car found a safe moment to drive around the bird.

A slow line of cars continued to pass carefully, until one truck moved the turkey out of the lane and closer to the double yellow line between the two opposite lanes of traffic.

Advertisement:

At one point, the turkey seemed particular peeved by a white van and started running at it.

The bird eventually made its way across the street, took a look around, and then headed toward Brookline – which wild turkeys have been known to frequent – via the bike lane.

This turkey sighting was reported to MassWildlife, which is currently conducting its annual turkey count. The state department encourages the public to report all sightings – hens, poults, jakes, and toms – in any region of Massachusetts via its online survey, now through Aug. 31.

Watch a couple of clips of the Monday morning action below:

Not a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/YdEku0WvTN — Heather Alterisio (@HeathAlt) June 12, 2023