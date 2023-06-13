Local Journalist sues Northwestern DA’s office for withholding names of officers accused of misconduct The district attorney's office refused to release the unredacted public records even after state officials repeatedly intervened. An independent journalist is suing the Northwestern District Attorney's Office over public records regarding police misconduct.

An independent journalist is suing the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office for withholding the names of police officers accused of crimes and misconduct from public records.

Filed in Suffolk Superior Court Monday, the lawsuit from Andrew Quemere — who runs the newsletter The Mass Dump — details an 18-month battle with the DA’s office over records related to the “Brady list,” a list some prosecutors keep of police officers who have been accused of misconduct that may impact their credibility as witnesses.

Quemere first filed his public records request in January 2022. When the DA’s office turned over the documents two weeks later, it redacted the officers’ names and cited a privacy exemption under the state’s public records law.

Advertisement:

The redacted records detail allegations against officers that range from possessing child pornography to committing domestic violence and providing false testimony in court, among other crimes and misconduct.

Quemere filed three appeals with the secretary of the commonwealth’s Public Records Division, which repeatedly sided with Quemere and ordered the DA’s office to produce the unredacted documents. According to the lawsuit, the DA’s office refused to comply.

“[District Attorney] David Sullivan publishes press releases with the names of people he charged with crimes on his website, but he doesn’t want you to know the names of police officers who have been charged,” Quemere said in a news release. “He has had to rely on absurd arguments because he has no argument. He thought he could get away with breaking the law because I wouldn’t sue — he was wrong.”

The DA’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Quemere’s attorney, Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic instructor Mason Kortz, said in the news release that at the core of the case is the interpretation of a 2020 update the state Legislature made to the personal privacy exemption to clarify that it “shall not apply to records related to a law enforcement misconduct investigation.”

The records also show that the DA's office continues to rely on officers who have been found responsible for misconduct when bringing criminal cases. — Andrew Quemere (@andrewqmr) June 12, 2023

“We think the best interpretation is the most obvious one: When a police officer is suspected of unprofessional, unethical, or illegal conduct, the public has a right to know the results,” Kortz said in the release.

Advertisement:

Quemere, who frequently writes about police misconduct and government transparency, said his lawsuit demonstrates the need for state lawmakers to “step up and strengthen the public records law.”

He added: “We shouldn’t have to fight the same battles over and over again to access public information.”