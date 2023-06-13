Local Nurse stabbed at Heywood Hospital in Gardner; N.H. man charged with attempted murder The incident occurred in Heywood Hospital's emergency department, police said.

A nurse at a Gardner hospital was stabbed in the emergency department Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to Heywood Hospital at about 8 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in the emergency department, Gardner Police said in a statement.

Police did not identify the victim beyond the fact that they are a member of Heywood’s nursing staff. The victim was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

David Nichols, 76, of Greenville, N.H. was arrested at the scene. He was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Nichols was held on $10,000 cash bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Gardner District Court.