Local News Police trying to solve mystery of abandoned car found halfway up a tree in Boxborough There was no driver or any passengers in the vehicle or the surrounding area.

Authorities discovered an SUV standing nearly upright in a wooded median on I-495 in Boxborough on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was damaged from a crash and standing on its nose, held up by the trees just south of Route 2 at mile 76, Massachusetts State Police said in an emailed statement.

There was no driver or any passengers in the vehicle or the surrounding area, police confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m., removed the vehicle from the median, and cleared the scene by 9:09 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing. Police did not provide further details about the investigation at this time.

See photos of the scene below, as shared by Boxborough Fire Department: