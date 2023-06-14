Local News Six dogs need adoption after being rescued from ‘unsanitary’ home in Malden The animals will soon be up for adoption from the Animal Rescue League of Boston. One of the six dogs rescued from an "unsanitary" Malden home. Animal Rescue League of Boston

Six “pitbull-type” dogs that were recently removed from a Malden home due to unsanitary conditions are in need of new owners, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.



The organization removed the dogs and provided treatment for myriad medical issues. They will soon be up for adoption.

Several of the dogs were “borderline emaciated” when they were taken from the home, according to the ARL. One required surgery for pyometra, a uterine infection that can be life-threatening if left untreated. Most of the animals had pressure sores, poor dental hygiene, and skin issues, all signs of living in unsanitary conditions.

“All of the dogs are incredibly friendly and will make great pets. ARL hopes to find homes for these animals sooner rather than later to allow the organization to free up precious kennel space and increase ARL’s ability to take in more animals in need,” the organization said in a statement.

Adoption information can be found on the ARL website.