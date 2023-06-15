Sam Adams to surprise some lucky drivers with free parking around Fenway

Newsletter Signup
Pahking the cah outside the ballpahk may be just a little less painful on Friday, at least for some lucky drivers.
Certain lots and meters in the area of Fenway Park will be free in the late afternoon thanks to Samuel Adams.
The surprise will not be limited to Red Sox fans attending Friday’s 7:10 p.m. game against the Yankees. Anyone in the area at the time — yes, even New York fans — could be among those taking advantage of the free spaces, according to the company.
In a media alert, Sam Adams did not share which lots would be included but said it would cover some surprise parking and extend parking meters up to $5,000 around the beloved stadium for what the company is calling “Brighter Boston Day.”
The idea stems from its Super Bowl commercial, “Brighter Boston,” which imagined a world in which Bostonians helped one another out with parking and Red Sox and Yankees fans even embraced at a game.
The beer brand will also be handing out coupons for a free pint, which can be redeemed at its taprooms in downtown Boston or Jamaica Plain.
