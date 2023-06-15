Local News Savoy man suspected of stabbing ex-girlfriend found dead near his home Jeffery Cote, of Savoy, allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home on June 7 and stabbed her multiple times.

The Savoy man who was wanted in connection with a domestic stabbing incident was found dead Thursday on his own property, according to Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue’s office.

Jeffrey Cote. – Massachusetts State Police

Police had been searching for Jeffery Cote, 55, since June 7.

Preliminary evidence does not suggest that there was foul play involved, officials said. Shugrue told The Berkshire Eagle that Cote died by suicide. An investigation is ongoing.

At about 5 a.m. on June 7, Cote reportedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Adams home and stabbed her numerous times in the shoulder and neck area, Shugrue said.

The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house as police responded to the scene. She was treated for serious injuries and brought to Berkshire Medical Center. She has since been released from the hospital, officials said.

Advertisement:

“Upon the victim’s release from the hospital, a victim witness advocate ensured the victim was in a safe, undisclosed location. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office takes domestic violence very seriously and this case demonstrates why such action is required,” Shugrue said in a statement.

Police, including tactical units and crisis negotiators, also responded to Cote’s home in Savoy on the morning of June 7. They attempted to make contact with Cote, and eventually forced their way into the home, officials said. Cote was not inside, and officers began to search the nearby area.

Cote was not found at the time, and police expanded their search to include all of Savoy and Cheshire. But after an unsuccessful weeklong investigation, officials determined they needed to search Cote’s property again.

“The rugged terrain of Cote’s Savoy property made the search difficult for both law enforcement personnel and canines,” Shugrue’s office said in a statement.

About two hours into Thursday’s search, members of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team located Cote’s body.