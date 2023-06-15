Local News Two Worcester residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol attack FBI Boston Special agents arrested 54-year-old Long Duong, also known as Jimmy Hoang Duong, and 51-year-old Julie Miller, also known as Hong Ngo. Worcester residents 54-year-old Long Duong and 51-year-old Julie Miller were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Courtesy of Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston Division

Two Worcester residents were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division.

Special agents arrested 54-year-old Long Duong, also known as Jimmy Hoang Duong, and 51-year-old Julie Miller, also known as Hong Ngo, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.

The two were taken into custody without incident on four separate charges related to disorderly conduct that took place in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 2021.

With the two arrests, 24 people have now been charged by the FBI’s Boston Office in connection to the Capitol insurrection — the most recent, a former Boston Police officer.

Duong and Miller’s Involvement

The eight-page criminal complaint against Duong and Miller alleges the two made their way into the capital building through the Senate fire door shortly before 3 p.m., entered the Senate Parliamentarian’s office, and, after taking photographs in desk chairs, were ushered out of the room by police. Minutes later, the two allegedly re-entered the building.

Screenshot of CCTV footage showing Duong and Miller entering the Senate Parliamentarian's office.

Courtesy of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division

Through geolocation data, federal agents were able to place both Duong and Miller in the Capitol building between 2:49 p.m. and 5:04 p.m.

Miller told the FBI in an June 13, 2022 interview she and Duong were roommates and travelled to Washington D.C. for vacation, according to the complaint. She said — and Duong confirmed in a June 15 2022 interview — the two attended Trump’s rally at the Capitol and eventually entered the building, but did not engage in vandalism or violence. Miller also told agents she had video recordings from Jan. 6 saved to her phone.

Photographs from video surveillance footage shows Duong wearing a dark baseball hat with “TRUMP” printed on the front, a yellow vest over a gray hoodie, and a red, white, and blue flag draped over his shoulders. Miller was wearing red baseball hat and dark winter jacket.

Upon entering the building and the Parliamentarian’s office, a discussion between an unknown voice and Miller can be heard in a recording saved to Miller’s phone, according to the complaint.

“Don’t destroy anything,” the unknown voice said.

“They already did,” Miller replied. “Everything is already destroyed.”

The two then navigated further into the office and Miller sat down in a desk chair while Duong took pictures of her on his phone. That’s when the two were ushered out of the building by police.

A screenshot from Miller's video recording showing Duong taking a photo as she sits in an office chair in the Parliamentarian's office suite.

Courtesy of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division – Courtesy of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division.

Video surveillance shows the two re-entered the building around 3:12 p.m. and took pictures near the Senate Wing doors before being forced out of the building by police for a second time.

The two Worcester residents are being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.