Local News A Chelsea party, a Lyft ride, a 911 call, and then no trace: Police searching for missing 24-year-old Lynn man Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11.

A 24-year-old Lynn man went to a party in Chelsea last weekend and never returned home, according to state police.

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes did leave the party in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11. He got into a Lyft outside 168 Shurtleff St. in Chelsea at about 3:42 a.m., and the ride ended about 14 minutes later, police said.

“Upon termination of the ride, De Los Reyes’ cell phone number dialed 911 and was connected to Revere Police,” state police said. “The call disconnected and several attempts to call the number back by police were unsuccessful. Evidence indicates the call was made from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere.

Advertisement:

“De Los Reyes has not been seen nor heard from since.”

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes on a City of Chelsea surveillance camera. – Massachusetts State Police

Police now believe De Los Reyes’s phone is off. He’s described as a 5-foot-3, 150-pound Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in black pants, a black vest, white long-sleeved shirt, and white sneakers, as captured by a City of Chelsea surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Burns at 617-727-8817, state police at 978-538-6020, or 911.