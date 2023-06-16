Local News Video: Police looking for man who followed woman from Acton train station Anyone with information is asked to call Acton police at 978-929-7711. A screen capture from a Ring doorbell camera showing an unknown man following a woman from the South Acton MBTA Commuter Rail station to a nearby home. Courtesy Acton Police Department

Police want to talk to a man who followed a woman as she left the South Acton MBTA Commuter Rail station Wednesday night.

Acton police responded to Central Street in the area of the commuter lot for a report of the suspicious incident around 10:20 p.m., according to a department release.

A 58-year-old woman had been “extremely alarmed” after discovering that an unknown man was following her at the late hour, and she walked up to the front door of a nearby home to ask the homeowner for help, police said.

The stranger — described as 6 feet tall and wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, and dark-colored shoes at the time — walked away when the homeowner mentioned calling the police. The man then stepped into a dark-colored sedan and left the area, police said.

Upon arrival, police searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching the description of the man or the car he got into.

Police would like to identify and speak to the man about the incident.

“It does not appear that any laws were broken during this incident, but a resident was in a great deal of fear and we would like to identify the other individual involved in this incident in an effort to determine what his intentions were,” Acton Police Chief James Cogan said in a statement.

“I would also like to notify the community of this incident in case there have been any other instances of this occurring that have not been reported,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acton police at 978-929-7711.

Watch the video, as captured by a Ring doorbell camera and shared by John Guilfoil Public Relations, below:

