Local News Body of missing Lynn man, 24, found in Revere marsh Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes went missing on June 11 after leaving a party in Chelsea and catching a Lyft ride.

Massachusetts State Police divers discovered the body of a 24-year-old Lynn man in Revere marshland Friday night, according to officials.

Divers from the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit found the body of Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes in the Rumney Marsh Reservation along Route 107, according to a statement. Police said his body was initially spotted by a State Police Air Wing flight crew conducting an aerial search of the area.

Investigators did not release a cause of death, but said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would conduct an autopsy. Police have not announced any arrests or persons of interest in connection to the case.

Reyes disappeared after leaving a party in Chelsea in the early morning hours of June 11, according to state police. Evidence indicated De Los Reyes got into a Lyft ride-share vehicle at 168 Shurtleff St. in Chelsea at 3:42 a.m.

That ride ended at 3:56 a.m., shortly before a call was placed to 911 from De Los Reyes’ cell phone from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere, according to officials.

That 911 call was connected to Revere police, but investigators said the call disconnected. Several attempts to call the number back were unsuccessful, leading police to believe the phone was turned off.

Investigators began searching for De Los Reyes on Thursday afternoon. Police shared information about the case and sought tips in a series of social media posts.

We are searching for missing Lynn man Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes, who went missing after leaving a party in Chelsea early on the morning of June 11. Please read and share this post: https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ pic.twitter.com/xH37K1aJ2I — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 16, 2023

State police said the investigation into the facts and circumstances of De Los Reyes’ death is ongoing.