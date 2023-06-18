Local News Belmont firefighters respond to car crash and fire on same street While firefighters were responding to the car crash, a woman ran to them to alert them of a home that had caught fire down the street. A car crashed into a parked car on Newton Street in Belmont Friday afternoon. Belmont Fire Department

Belmont firefighters put out a fire in a home Friday afternoon while responding to a car crash on the same street.

A little before 3:15 p.m., a car crashed into a parked car on Newton Street, causing the first car to drive up onto the parked car, the Belmont Fire Department said in a press release. Firefighters stabilized the car before taking the driver to a hospital.

This afternoon companies were operating at an accident and were alerted of a fire on the same street. A working fire was transmitted on the orders of C-1, Box 342. Cambridge and Watertown assisted at the fire. @Belmont_Ma @CambridgeMAFire @WatFireDept @BelmontPD @belmontlight pic.twitter.com/qergwO4HlF — Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) June 17, 2023

Around 3:45 p.m., while firefighters were still responding to the crash, a woman alerted them that a home down the street had caught fire, the release said. When firefighters got to the home, they found heavy smoke coming from inside.

Advertisement:

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, but firefighters rescued two cats, the release said. The fire was on the second floor of the home, and Belmont firefighters were able to put it out with the help of Cambridge and Watertown firefighters.

II) Mutual Aid response to Belmont, yesterday, 16 June 2023:

Cambridge companies stood by as the RIT (Rapid Intervention Team) & also assisted @BelmontFD with firefighting & overhauling.

Cambridge group 4 on duty

– Jay Connor photos pic.twitter.com/EE12qdCqd2 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) June 17, 2023

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. It is unclear whether any charges have been filed in connection with the car crash.