Belmont firefighters respond to car crash and fire on same street

Belmont firefighters put out a fire in a home Friday afternoon while responding to a car crash on the same street.
A little before 3:15 p.m., a car crashed into a parked car on Newton Street, causing the first car to drive up onto the parked car, the Belmont Fire Department said in a press release. Firefighters stabilized the car before taking the driver to a hospital.
Around 3:45 p.m., while firefighters were still responding to the crash, a woman alerted them that a home down the street had caught fire, the release said. When firefighters got to the home, they found heavy smoke coming from inside.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire, but firefighters rescued two cats, the release said. The fire was on the second floor of the home, and Belmont firefighters were able to put it out with the help of Cambridge and Watertown firefighters.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. It is unclear whether any charges have been filed in connection with the car crash.
