4-car crash on I-95 south in N.H. injures 3, Maine man arrested for DUI

A Maine man is facing DUI and other charges after he allegedly caused a four-car crash on I-95 south in New Hampshire.

The crash happened a little before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in North Hampton when a Subaru Outback driven by 50-year-old Cape Neddick resident Douglas McKay veered off of I-95 north and over the median onto I-95 south, State Police said in a news release.

Once on I-95 south, the Outback hit an oncoming Honda Civic driven by 24-year-old Salem, Mass., resident Sienna Waite, the release said. While spinning out, the two cars hit a Nissan Rogue driven by 45-year-old Amesbury resident Amanda Porter, and a Mini Cooper driven by Ethan Jury, 34, of Philadelphia.

First responders took McKay and a passenger in Waite’s car to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the release said. They also took Waite to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still investigating why the Outback veered off the road, but have charged McKay with felony and misdemeanor DUIs, reckless conduct, and vehicular assault.

Police arrested McKay at the hospital, but released him on personal recognizance bail to the hospital for further treatment, the release said. He will be arraigned in Rockingham District Court at a later date.

Police closed all but the breakdown lane of I-95 south for two and a half hours following the crash to facilitate the necessary medical response and clean up the abundant debris.

State Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact them at (603) 223-4381 or email Trooper Stephen Galvin at [email protected]