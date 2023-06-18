Local News Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into Townsend home No one inside the house was injured in the crash, and the town's building inspector has yet to determine whether the home is still structurally sound. A car crashed into the front of a house in Townsend Sunday evening. Townsend Police Department

A driver was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after his car crashed into a house in Townsend, police said in a press release.

A little before 6:40 p.m., a car driven by a 38-year-old Ashby man crashed into the front of a home at 551 Main St., the release said.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. He was able to get out of the car before police arrived, the release said, but was later taken to a hospital.

No one inside the home was injured in the crash, but the house was damaged, the release said. The town’s building inspector will determine whether it is still structurally sound.

Police are still investigating the crash. It is unclear whether the driver will face charges.