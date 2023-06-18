Local News Officials investigating cause of low-speed plane collision at Logan A United plane setting out for Newark, New Jersey, clipped the tail of a Delta plane headed for Detroit, according to statements from the airlines.

Authorities are continuing to investigate a low-speed collision between a United and Delta plane at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday.

Massport officials told NBC10 Boston that it happened in an aircraft parking area near the Hyatt hotel.

One Twitter user on a nearby plane posted a video of the incident, showing emergency personnel responding on the tarmac.

when united makes an oopsie at boston logan airport and hits a delta flight so you can’t ground for like 40 minutes and then sit on the tarmac while fd, emt and pd swarm the airport 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KoVshkoG1S — Kathleen Dunn (@katdunn777) June 17, 2023

United released a statement about the incident, saying customers deplaned normally.

“We will rebook them onto other flights,” the airline said.

Delta also released a statement, apologizing for the delay.

“While there are no reported injuries to our customers or crew on Delta flight 1657, the aircraft came into contact with another aircraft while awaiting takeoff clearance on the Logan airfield. Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations tonight,” the airline said.

Hassan Shahidi, the president and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation, said investigators will be looking into the conditions which created this incident including the weather and level of visibility as well as standard operating procedures.

“The investigators will be looking at all aspects of this,” he told NBC10 Boston.