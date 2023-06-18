Local News Police seek South Boston man in connection to shooting of Sharon woman Stepheon Wells, 20, of South Boston, is wanted on warrants for murder and firearm-related charges, according to police. Stepheon Wells

Police are in search of a South Boston man who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Environmental Police employee earlier this year, according to police.

On Feb. 18 around 8:46 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a shooting in Dorchester to find Diva Ayuso, 32, of Sharon with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. She died at the scene of the shooting, according to officials.

On Saturday, Boston police released a statement that Stepheon Wells, 20, of South Boston, is wanted on warrants for murder and firearm-related charges in relation to the shooting.

The statement did not include any information about an alleged motive or any alleged connection between Wells and Ayuso.

Police described Wells as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. The statement noted he may have a firearm. Police also released an image of Wells.

After the shooting, Ayuso’s family mourned the loss and couldn’t comprehend why the shooting took place.

“It feels like a dream, like a nightmare, and we hope to wake up,” said Ayuso’s uncle Abiezer Ayuso told NBC10 Boston. He noted that her father is a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper.

Any member of the public with information about Wells is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.