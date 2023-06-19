Local News 14-year-old girl in coma after being hit by car in Chelsea parking lot The 44-year-old driver is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the crash.

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after a car struck her in a Chelsea parking lot Sunday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 8:12 p.m., when a car crashed into multiple parked cars near 279 Beacham St. and struck the 14-year-old Everett girl, who was on foot with her family, Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton told Boston.com in an email.

The teen is now in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Houghton said. The girl’s father, Teddy Tene, told Boston 25 News he performed CPR on his daughter at the scene.

“Right now, she’s in a coma in the hospital,” Tene told reporters.

Advertisement:

“She is not doing well at all,” he added, describing injuries to her lungs, heart, and head.

“I saved my daughter’s life.”



Father of 14-year-old hit by an out of control driver in Chelsea tells us he performed CPR on her. He’s asking for prayers for his daughter Milena, who is now in a coma.



Live reports on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/sgabiPMq5h — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) June 19, 2023

The driver, 44-year-old Watertown resident Ceserino Borelli, is also at MGH and is in stable condition after suffering injuries in the crash, Houghton said. Borelli is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is in police custody, he said.

Houghton said Borelli may face more charges as the police investigation continues. Chelsea police are working with Massachusetts State Police investigators.

“My daughter is the most wonderful girl in the world, she does everything for her mother and us,” Teddy Tene told Boston 25. “Everyone out there, all we need is prayers, please. My daughter just needs prayers, and prayers, and prayers.”