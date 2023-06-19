Missing daughter of Taunton mayor found safe

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell’s 18-year-old daughter, who went missing from an Ohio mental health facility last week, was found safe on Sunday.
Riley O’Connell went missing early Wednesday morning in Hilliard, Ohio, where she was receiving treatment for mental health issues at Evoke Wellness Center, her mother said in a statement last week.
“She just took off from the facility without any money or phone, and she does not have any medication,” the mayor told Boston.com on Wednesday. “She is on medication for her mental health issues and she needs her medication.”
On Sunday evening, the Hilliard Division of Police wrote on Twitter that officers found Riley O’Connell safe in Columbus. The City of Taunton shared on Facebook that Riley O’Connell is receiving medical attention and has been reunited with her parents.
Shaunna O’Connell’s campaign Facebook page shared a photo of the mayor and her husband, Ted, hugging outside an emergency room with the caption “WONDERFUL NEWS FROM OHIO!!!”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.