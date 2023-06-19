Local News Off-duty firefighters from NH, Mass. save woman from car wreck right before explosion One of the off-duty firefighters was almost hit by the car, but instead, the car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire. Two off-duty firefighters saved a woman from a car wreck in New Hampshire right before the car exploded Saturday afternoon. East Kingston Fire Department

Two off-duty firefighters saved a woman from a car wreck in New Hampshire right before the car exploded Saturday afternoon, authorities said in a press release Monday.

A little before 3:30 p.m., off-duty East Kingston firefighter Robert Bishop was driving home when a Dodge Challenger nearly hit his car head-on, the East Kingston Fire Department said. After the near-miss, Bishop saw the Challenger hit a utility pole and burst into flames.

Bishop pulled over to help the woman who was driving the Challenger, the release said. And soon, John Abbott, an off-duty Chelmsford, Massachusetts, firefighter who was passing by, also pulled over to help.

The two men worked quickly to free the woman from the car and managed to pull her out shortly before it exploded, the release said. First responders took the woman to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but she was last known to be in stable condition.

East Kingston firefighters soon responded to the crash site on East Road near the Apple Hill Golf Course and extinguished the car, which was now fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

“The heroic actions by firefighters Bishop and Abbott no doubt saved this person’s life,” East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren said in the release. “This incident showcases the commitment all firefighters and first responders make to come to the aid of those in need, no matter what, and I want to thank them both for their quick and selfless actions.”