Local News ‘We’ve got some verified Nazis today!’: Boston drag queen unfazed by protesters in N.H. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is investigating, and the cafe owner says the shows will go on.

A drag queen story hour in Concord, New Hampshire Sunday was met with masked protestors chanting and raising their arms in a Nazi salute, but the show went on.

Drag queen Juicy Garland posted a video on Twitter showing a group of people in masks outside Teatotaller, a cafe in Concord, doing what appears to be a Hitler salute.

“We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those,” she tweeted.

We've got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn't order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd — Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023

Protestors can also be heard chanting in the video, and one of them bangs on the glass. Juicy Garland, who is identified by stage name, did not respond to request for comment, but tweeted, “we prevailed and had a great time with the families anyways.”

Advertisement:

The group has identified itself as the Nationalist Social Club of Massachusetts, or NSC-131.

Emmett Soldati, Teatotaller’s owner, told Boston.com in an email that the cafe is “proud to be NH’s queer hipster oasis,” offering popular events including drag shows and the drag story hour.

“For the last decade, we’ve hosted events for all ages that have been embraced by the Seacoast and now our Concord community,” he wrote. “These events provide fun, safe, and educational experiences for everyone as well as opportunities for local drag performers.”

Activity from hate groups emerged recently, Soldati added, saying they have “disrupted events to gain clout.” But Teatoteller has no plans of stopping its events.

“They have not and will not deter us from continuing to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all Granite Staters to be proud of and recognize they belong here,” he wrote. “The community support makes us stronger. We look forward to seeing folks at our next show!”

We've been hosting shows + story hours for a decade. We're going to host them for decades to come.



Despite this hate filled disruption, @TeatotallerTea was not deterred.



Shout out to @JuicyGarland for their composure + craft and to @LiamMagan for running a smooth + safe event. https://t.co/YeV9VKBAzb — Emmett Soldati (@EmmettSoldati) June 19, 2023

Prior to this incident, the group came under fire from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for trespassing and hanging a sign that said “Keep New England White” on a bridge in Portsmouth. However, the group avoided charges.

Advertisement:

Now, the AG’s Office is investigating the Sunday protest.

“Our Civil Rights Unit is certainly aware of this incident and is actively working with Concord Police and our law enforcement partners to look into it further,” a spokesperson told Boston.com over email. “Anyone who has information about the identities of the participants is encouraged to contact the Concord Police Department or the Attorney General’s Office.”