Local News Boston firefighter pleads for public’s help in finding missing granddaughter 14-Year-Old Shariyah Heyward was last seen Thursday.

A Boston firefighter is asking people to help him locate his 14-year-old granddaughter, who went missing Thursday, according to a tweet.

Shariyah Heyward was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to police. She was reported to be near Westinghouse Plaza in Hyde Park.

Police identified her as a Black female, and they say she was wearing a black cropped shirt with blue jeans that had multicolored patches, and yellow Crocs.

Heyward has previously run away, police report. They say she is known to hang out around 83 Adams St., and it’s possible she’s with a man named “Tru.”

“It is with a humble heart that I ask my beloved Boston community members for help in the search for her,” her grandfather — Boston Firefighters Local 718 Vice President Leroy Heyward — said on Twitter, as shared by the union’s Twitter account. “Our family is worried for her safety and is desperately hoping to be safely reunited.”

Those with information are being asked to contact Boston police at 911, or the detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

