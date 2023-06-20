Local News Video: Family dog confronts black bear in Cohasset "The bear was growling actually, but Lars was wagging his tail."

A black bear that went traipsing around Cohasset this weekend had at least one notable encounter with a family dog, NBC10 Boston reports.

Plenty of people saw the bear, posting photos and videos as they tracked it through town, including in the Cohasset143 Facebook Group. But Lars, a large Great Pyrenees dog in town, got up close and personal with the roaming bear.

“I was just reading the paper, looked over my shoulder at some motion, and I’m like, ‘WOW, there’s a black bear walking right through the yard,'” Lars’s owner, Vincent Dunn, told the news station.

Lars, he added, was probably about 4 feet away from the bear, which was separated by an electric fence.

“The bear was growling actually, but Lars was wagging his tail and kind of doing the sort of standard big dog greeting, and then I grabbed him,” he said.

Throughout the encounter, Dunn said Lars kept his cool and seemed unbothered afterward.

In addition to the numerous sightings in Cohasset this weekend, black bears have been spotted across the eastern part of the state. Earlier this month, a bear was running through Newton, and in Arlington, school was delayed after a bear sighting.

Black bears have been sighted more and more since last year, and the population is on the rise, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

MassWildlife recommends people steer clear of the animals when they’re around.

Watch WCVB’s coverage of the encounter below: