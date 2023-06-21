Local News Boston Children’s ranked second-best pediatric hospital in America Boston Children's previously earned nine consecutive number-one rankings. Boston Children's Hospital consistently ranks as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country. Lane Turner/Boston Globe

Boston Children’s Hospital continues to be ranked as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the nation. This week, U.S. News & World Report named Boston Children’s the second-best hospital in America.

This is the first time Boston Children’s has not taken the top spot in the annual rankings in nearly a decade. It was named the best pediatric hospital in America last year, capping a run of nine consecutive first-place finishes.

This time, it was edged out by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston was ranked third in the 2023-24 rankings, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia ranked fourth, and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. came in fifth.

U.S. News divides the nation’s pediatric hospitals into seven multi-state regions, and Boston Children’s was the top in New England.

The outlet also ranks hospitals by specialty. Boston Children’s and Cincinnati Children’s were tied for first in the rankings of best pediatric diabetes and endocrinology treatment. Boston Children’s was ranked number one in gastroenterology and neurology treatment. It was ranked as number two in nephrology and urology treatment.

Another Boston hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, was ranked number two nationally for pediatric cancer treatment.

“We are honored to be ranked among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals — all working toward the shared goal of making life better for children and families,” Boston Children’s President and CEO Kevin B. Churchwell said in a statement. “For our patients and their families, Boston Children’s is a place where they come for care, answers, and hope, and we have the privilege of delivering it.”

U.S. News has been ranking pediatric hospitals since 2011. Boston Children’s is the only institution to be ranked either number one or number two in the rankings for 13 years in a row.

To create the rankings. U.S. News used data collected through a clinical survey that was sent to nearly 200 hospitals and a survey sent to thousands of pediatric doctors across the country. More than 100 pediatric medical experts consulted on what information should be collected and how the data should be analyzed.

In a release, Boston Children’s called the rankings “among the most comprehensive sources of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals for patients and families.”