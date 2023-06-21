Local News Construction worker, news photographer among those who helped rescue woman from fiery crash on I-93 in New Hampshire "The impact was so severe that the vehicle’s engine was thrown from the vehicle and came to rest approximately 30 feet from the vehicle. The vehicle then caught fire." Firefighters investigate the scene of a fiery car crash on I-93 in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police

A number of people — including two off-duty firefighters, a construction worker, and a WCVB-TV photographer — stopped to rescue a driver moments before her car was engulfed in flames following a crash on I-93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

New Hampshire State Police received numerous reports of a motor vehicle crash on I-93 northbound near mile marker 17 in Manchester around 6:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a fiery single-car crash in the median of the highway. Numerous people had pulled over and helped remove the driver, the only person in the car, just before the passenger compartment caught fire, police said in a release.

Spencer Quartarone, a construction worker, was among those who assisted at the scene, telling WCVB, “I just grabbed my hammer, ran up, smashed the window. They couldn’t get the door open, I guess. I just reacted and pulled her out.”

Channel 5 photographer Ted Cooper and reporter Sharman Sacchetti were driving through Manchester when they spotted the crash. Cooper quickly jumped out and helped others carry the driver away from the fiery wreck, the news station reported.

Shout out to @WCVB photographer Ted Cooper! We pulled over on our way back from a story because he saw a car on fire. A construction worker passing by broke the car window and pulled the driver to safety. Ted and others helped carry the woman away from the fire. pic.twitter.com/EtZpJ5V1cP — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 20, 2023

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Manchester, New Hampshire was operating an SUV when it went off the road and struck a tree in the median, police said.

“The impact was so severe that the vehicle’s engine was thrown from the vehicle and came to rest approximately 30 feet from the vehicle,” police noted. “The vehicle then caught fire.”

First responders transported the driver to a local hospital with injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor, police said, but the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Madelynn Davis at 603-271-3636 or [email protected]

Manchester and Londonderry firefighters assisted at the scene.