Local News Antisemitic, homophobic graffiti found at Taunton synagogue and home The graffiti included a swastika that was spray-painted onto the side of Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton.

Police are investigating two instances of hateful graffiti that were found at a home and a synagogue in Taunton.

At about 3:30 p.m. on June 16, officers were called to a home on Everett Street. They found homophobic and racist graffiti spray-painted on a vehicle and on a recycle bin, Taunton Police said.

While there, the department received two more calls reporting vandalism that was found at Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton on Winthrop Street.

Officers found a swastika and “other hateful references” spray-painted on the side of the building. The handwriting of the graffiti found on the synagogue was similar to the graffiti found at the Everett Street home, according to Taunton Police.

“Taunton will not stand for acts of hate and intolerance, and we will call out these malicious and hurtful acts wherever we see them,” Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement. “No resident of our community should be made to feel unsafe, unwelcome or intimidated because of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other demographic classification. We will aggressively investigate these crimes and work with the district attorney to prosecute those responsible for these acts to the furthest extent of the law.”

Taunton Police have been working with leaders of the synagogue, and an investigation into both incidents remains ongoing.

Antisemitism appears to be rising in the region. The number of antisemitic incidents in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont increased by 32% last year compared to 2021, a report from the Anti-Defamation League found. The number of antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts increased by 41%.

ADL New England Regional Director Rabbi Jonah Steinberg responded to the incident in a statement to Boston.com.

“The defacement of a sacred space in Taunton during the Jewish Sabbath by antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+ and racist slurs was intended to send a message of fear and intimidation to the community. Instead, the Agudath Achim Synagogue community has responded with resilience and pride as it continues to heal from this hateful incident,” Steinberg said. “Sadly, what was experienced by Agudath Achim Synagogue is occurring with increasing frequency in Massachusetts and throughout the country, requiring our houses of worship to invest in ensuring the physical safety and security of congregants alongside their spiritual mission. We are grateful for the swift response from the Taunton Police Department and the Agudath Achim leadership and will continue to support the community.”