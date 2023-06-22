Local News Commuters, beware: Green Line B branch will shut down for 12 days in July Shuttles will replace service on the Green Line's B branch while the T works to replace more than 2,000 feet of track. A Green Line train pulls into Packard's Corner to pick up passengers. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff, File

The Green Line’s B branch will go offline for 12 days in July as the MBTA works to replace more than 2,000 feet of track, the T announced Thursday.

Accessible shuttle buses will replace regular train service between Kenmore and Boston College from July 17 through July 28.

In addition to replacing track at Packard’s Corner and between Harvard Avenue and Allston Street, the MBTA said in a press release that it will replace duct banks and underground conduits that provide power to trains. Crews will also repaint pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, and platform edges along the B branch, the T said.

Advertisement:

Thursday’s announcement came less than two weeks after a Green Line train derailed near Packard’s Corner, disrupting service on the branch for hours afterward.

“I made a commitment to the public when I accepted this responsibility to restore safety and reliability,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement. “The recent derailment is a stark reminder that we have work to do, and accelerating this work when schools are out is the best way to address a long-standing issue.”

To accelerate critical track upgrades, the Green Line B Branch will be bused July 17-28. During the 12-day full-access diversion, we aim to replace 2,000+ ft of track, update conduits, & repaint crossings to improve service & safety.https://t.co/cJQQKK1Dx3#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/FtFQbk5Yoi — MBTA (@MBTA) June 22, 2023

The upcoming work on the B branch will also impact pedestrians and traffic through lane closures, detours, and potential parking changes, according to the MBTA. The T will host a public meeting next week to discuss the 12-day closure, to be held in Boston University’s Sleeper Auditorium at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

The full-access closure will allow crews to address critical upgrades on an expedited schedule, MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation Angel Peña said in the agency’s press release.

“We understand how frustrating service diversions can be,” Peña said. “However, as a team, we will work as quickly and safely as possible to deliver these much-needed upgrades.”