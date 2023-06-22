Local News NH woman took explicit photos of children at Tyngsborough daycare, prosecutors say Lindsay Groves allegedly took explicit photos of children while working at Creative Minds in Tyngsborough and sent them to a person that she was previously in an intimate relationship with.

A New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking explicit photos of children at the Tyngsborough daycare where she worked.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire, faces one charge of sexual exploitation of children and one charge of distribution of child pornography.

Groves was employed by Creative Minds in Tyngsborough. Between May and June of this year, Groves allegedly took nude images of children and sent them to a person she was previously in an intimate relationship with.

Groves used the childrens’ routine bathroom breaks to take multiple photos in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the other person via text message, prosecutors said.

Advertisement:

Investigators reviewed Groves’ cellphone and found more than 2,500 text messages between Groves and the other person, prosecutors said. The messages included discussion about explicit photos and the transfer of said images. Included in the messages Groves allegedly sent were at least four sexually explicit images of children who appeared to be between the ages of three and five.

An investigation is ongoing. Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case are urged to call 617-748-3274.