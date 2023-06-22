Local News Police: A masked person with a pellet gun shot at a couple on street in Groveland No one reported any injuries as a result of the incident.

A masked suspect allegedly fired a pellet gun at a couple on the street in Groveland on Saturday night.

Groveland police responded to the scene in the area of Main Street and Elm Park, near the Haverhill line, just after 8:15 p.m. for a report of someone shooting pellets at pedestrians, according to a department release.

A man told police that he was walking with his wife when a red Honda Civic with four occupants drove by and one of the passengers, who was wearing a mask and hanging out the window, pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun and started shooting at them, the release noted.

Projectiles struck the man’s jacket and his wife’s umbrella, he reportedly told police. No one reported any injuries as a result of the incident.

Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen asked residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips related to this incident to the department at 978-521-1212.