Massachusetts man wins $4 million on $10 scratch ticket

A Massachusetts man plans to pay off the mortgage on his house after winning big on a $10 scratch ticket.
Jose Diaz of Turners Falls won the $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game earlier this month.
He chose the cash option on his prize, which means he will get a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, the lottery commission noted in a statement.
Diaz purchased the ticket at Zee Market at 15 Locust St. in Northampton. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
