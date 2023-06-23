Local News Questions remain in death of Lynn man who went missing earlier this month Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes Gomez went missing on his way home from a party in Chelsea. Police later found his body in a Revere marsh. Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes Gomez. His body was found June 16, 2023, in Revere.

Many unknowns remain in the death of 24-year-old Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes Gomez, who vanished earlier this month on his way home from a party in Chelsea and turned up dead in a Revere marsh days later.

The Lynn man got into a Lyft outside 168 Shurtleff St. in Chelsea at 3:42 a.m. on June 11, and the ride ended about 14 minutes later, Massachusetts State Police said last Friday.

De Los Reyes Gomez never returned home.

State police said his cellphone dialed 911 after the ride ended, but the call disconnected and police made several unsuccessful attempts to call him back. The 911 call reportedly came from the area around the American Legion Highway in Revere.

Advertisement:

State police divers recovered De Los Reyes Gomez’s body from the Rumney Marsh Reservation along Route 107 shortly after 8:30 p.m. last Friday, officials said.

So far, details from the investigation into De Los Reyes Gomez’s disappearance and death have been scant.

Investigators told The Boston Globe they found no signs that De Los Reyes Gomez had suffered any external trauma, though a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said Tuesday that officials were still waiting for toxicology test results. State police did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for details.

Authorities also reviewed camera footage and interviewed the Lyft driver and other people who attended the party in Chelsea, the state police spokesperson told the Globe.

De Los Reyes Gomez is survived by his parents, Angel and Marta De Los Reyes Gomez, and siblings Flor, Marta, Angela, and Elizabeth, according to his obituary.

“All the time that passed I was hoping that we were going to find him alive,” his mother told Boston 25 News.

De Los Reyes Gomez studied medicine in Guatemala and moved to the area in 2020, according to Boston 25. The description on a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral costs noted that one of his dreams was to help low-income people.

Advertisement:

Speaking to Boston 25, De Los Reyes Gomez’s parents called for answers in his disappearance and death.

“I want justice for my son,” his mother said.