Local News No charges for Burlington cop in fatal 2022 officer-involved shooting A judge ruled that the use of deadly force was justified when Paul Courtemanche wielded a knife at Officer Aurise Miedico.

A Burlington police officer was cleared of wrongdoing following a 2022 incident in which she shot and killed a man who charged her with a knife, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office announced Friday.

Investigators said Officer Aurise Miedico shot 42-year-old Paul Courtemanche after he came at her wielding a large knife as she responded to a 911 call. Immediately before she fired the fatal shot, another officer fired a less-than-lethal shot at Courtemanche, but was unable to subdue him, according to officials.

“Any reasonable law enforcement officer in the same position would reasonably believe that she was in imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed,” Judge Shelby M. Smith said in recent inquest findings. “At that moment no reasonable alternative existed, except for the use of deadly force.”

According to investigators, on Jan. 23, 2022, just after noon, Burlington police got a 911 call from Courtemanche saying he had a knife and that “he didn’t know how he was feeling.” He told the dispatcher that he was “unsure how he would respond” when officers arrived and that he would not put the knife down. Courtemanche remained on the phone throughout the incident, according to officials.

Local police and fire officials responded to Lord Baron Apartments on Baron Park Lane along with Officers Robert Reyes and Officer Miedico, who were staging outside near their cruisers when Courtemanche, still on the phone, came outside toward the two officers wielding a 10-inch knife over his head.

Both officers ordered Courtemanche to put the knife down, but Courtemanche continued to charge at them. Officer Reyes fired the non-lethal shot at Courtemanche, which struck him, but he kept advancing toward Officer Miedico.

Officer Miedico tried to move away from Courtemanche, but she tripped and fell backward onto the ground, according to authorities. Police said Courtemanche was positioned over Miedico as she fell, still wielding the knife. At that point, Officer Miedico fired her weapon twice, striking and killing Courtemanche, according to officials.

The court’s inquest started on Jan. 11, 2023, and finished two days later. The court heard testimony from 10 witnesses and reviewed 60 exhibits.

District Attorney Ryan’s office began requesting inquests into fatal officer-involved shootings starting in December 2018 with the aim of ensuring a complete and unbiased review of such incidents.