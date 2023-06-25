Greasy pole competition returns to St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester

What do fishermen, a greasy telephone pole, and a 5K have in common? They’re all part of the annual St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester.
St. Peter’s Fiesta and the Greasy Pole Contest are back this weekend, providing a chance for locals to take a swing, or slip, at the contest.
The Greasy Pole Contest is made by slathering a 40-foot telephone pole in biodegradable grease and attaching it to a 12-foot-by-12-foot platform off Pavillion Beach.
The pole is also covered in other items that might cause contestants to slip off the edge, including banana peels, orange rinds, eggs, and fish guts.
Contestants must run, walk, slide, prance, or otherwise grapple their way to the end of the pole and snag the flag.
WCVB posted a video to their Twitter account of Saturday’s winner, 27-year-old Colin Sweet of Gloucester.
Friday and Saturday’s competitors had to get their names on a select list, but Sunday’s competition is even more exclusive, with only former champions, those walking in their stead, and Saturday’s winner being allowed to compete.
Although the greasy pole is the shining — or slippery — star, this event also has religious ties.
St. Peter is considered to be the patron saint of fishermen. This festival, which honors him, has been held annually since 1927. It also includes a 5K race and a carnival.
