Local News Man injured in afternoon shooting on Cape Cod Barnstable police said they believe Sunday's shooting was “not an act of random violence.”

An investigation is underway on Cape Cod after a man was shot in the legs Sunday afternoon in Hyannis, officials said.

Barnstable police responded to a report of gunshots near Main Street and High School Road around 4:30 p.m., the department said in a statement posted to Facebook. Upon their arrival, the officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, then flown to a Boston-area hospital for further treatment, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the statement.

While investigating the incident, officials also found a damaged vehicle nearby on High School Road, according to the statement. Police believe the vehicle fled the scene before crashing into another vehicle that wasn’t involved in the shooting.

The passengers in the uninvolved vehicle were uninjured, police said.

“Based on the initial investigation, this was not an act of random violence,” Barnstable police said, adding that the case remains under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call 508-775-0387.