Arrest made in connection with Newton murders. Here’s what we know about the case.

Law enforcement officials announced they arrested a 41-year-old man Monday in connection with the murder of three Newton residents.

Christopher Ferguson, of Newton, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and burglary, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced at a press conference Monday evening. Ferguson has no known connection to the victims, Lucia Arpino, Jill D’Amore, and Bruno D’Amore. The brutal Sunday morning attacks appear to have been random, Ryan said.

Here are the key facts:

Bruno and Jill D’Amore were married and planned to renew their vows to celebrate their 50th anniversary the day they were killed. The third victim, Lucia Arpino, was Jill’s mother.

An autopsy on Jill D’Amore has already been completed, but officials are still waiting on completed autopsies for the other victims. Ferguson is expected to face additional charges in the coming days.

All three victims suffered knife injuries and injuries from blunt force trauma. Jill D’Amore suffered more than 30 injuries, primarily to the upper part of her body and her head.

Ferguson, who was hospitalized when he was arrested Monday evening, is known to local police who quickly identified him from video footage nearby the scene of the crime. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday or Wednesday.

What we know about the charges

Police arrested Newton resident Christopher Ferguson Monday evening and charged him with murder in connection with the death of 73-year-old Jill D’Amore. He was hospitalized when he was arrested.

Police also charged him with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the deaths of D’Amore’s husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and her mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino.

Ferguson was also charged with burglary Monday night.

What we know about the murders

A close friend and neighbor discovered the bodies after the D’Amores didn’t show up for church Sunday morning, the DA said. The D’Amores were set to renew their vows for their 50th anniversary during the service, and family had gathered at the church to celebrate.

All three victims suffered blunt force trauma and knife wounds, Ryan said. Jill D’Amore had over 30 knife and blunt force trauma wounds on her body, primarily to her upper body and head.

Police found a bloody knife in the kitchen, and there were obvious signs of struggle in one of the bedrooms, including broken furniture and a bloody paperweight, the DA said. There were signs of forced entry at the back of the house and basement, including open windows and doors and pried-off window screens.

What we know about the arrest

Police identified Ferguson as a suspect after they obtained security video from 455 Albemarle Rd., which is less than a half-mile from the D’Amore’s house and about 100 yards from Ferguson’s Washington Street home, Ryan said. That video shows a man walking around with no shirt or shoes on and with a “staggering gait.”

Officers quickly identified Ferguson as the man from the video, as he was already known to them, the DA said.

Investigators used Leuco Crystal Violet (LCV), a chemical that allows them to see non-visible blood, on tile flooring outside the room where the main struggle occurred, Ryan said. This allowed them to uncover bare footprints.

“The skin of people’s feet is unique and leaves an impression that can be compared as well,” the DA said during the press conference.

Investigators took fingerprints from the windows, doors, and screens and collected “passive” blood droplets from the crime scene, Ryan said. All of this forensic evidence is in the process of being tested.

Police did not find any drugs at the scene of the crime, but Ferguson’s state of mind will be addressed during his arraignment, the DA said.

“This was a careful, thoughtful, and relentless investigation,” Ryan said.

Investigators have yet to find any connection between the D’Amores and Ferguson, the DA said.

Ryan said it is still unclear whether the attempted break-in that happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Brookside Avenue is connected to the murders.

What happens next

Ferguson’s arraignment is expected to take place Tuesday or Wednesday, the DA said. More details about the killings will be released during the arraignment.

“Newton is a safe city. However, this is a reminder that senseless acts of violence do take place in cities such as ours,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said during the press conference. “It is very important that we remain vigilant.”

