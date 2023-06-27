Local News Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo admits to ethics violation The State Ethics Commission said Arroyo violated conflict of interest laws by continuing to represent his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit even after joining City Council. Ricardo Arroyo speaks with reporters after voting at the Franklin D. Roosevelt school in Hyde Park last year. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo admitted that he violated conflict of interest laws by continuing to represent his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit after Arroyo joined City Council, the State Ethics Commission said Tuesday. Arroyo has signed a Disposition Agreement admitting to the violation and paid a $3,000 fine.

Arroyo appeared as an attorney on behalf of his brother before becoming a city councilor in January 2020. After he was sworn into office, he did not withdraw from the case and continued to participate as an attorney, according to the Ethics Commission.

Arroyo’s brother, Felix G. Arroyo, ran for mayor in 2013 before joining Marty Walsh’s administration. A woman under his direct supervision filed a complaint in 2017 alleging that he repeatedly sexually harassed her for two years. This harassment allegedly included “spanking” her buttocks and grabbing her by the back of the neck when he learned she was going to complain to authorities.

A formal investigation from the city and a police investigation followed. He was eventually fired from his position as the cabinet chief in charge of Boston’s health and human services. Felix G. Arroyo denied the allegations and filed claims saying that the woman changed her story, made false allegations, and defamed him.

In representing his brother after becoming a City Councilor, Ricardo Arroyo “violated the conflict of interest law’s prohibition against municipal employees, including elected officials, acting as agent or attorney for anyone other than the municipality in connection with matters in which the municipality is a party or has a direct and substantial interest,” according to the Ethics Commission.

Nothing Ricardo Arroyo “did as an attorney on this matter negatively impacted the City or its interests … nor did the City ever express any concern to Councilor Arroyo about his legal representation,” Zachary Lown, one of his attorneys, told The Boston Globe.

“In August of 2022 he was informed that his representation may be a conflict of interest,” Lown told the Globe. “Councilor Arroyo immediately began the process of withdrawal by seeking legal counsel as to his legal and professional responsibilities to his client regarding his withdrawal.”

Ricardo Arroyo is no stranger to controversy. While running against Kevin Hayden in last year’s primary election for Suffolk district attorney, he was accused of sexual assault. He vehemently denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime.

Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins resigned following two federal reports accusing her of abusing her power. Rollins allegedly meddled in the race between Arroyo and Hayden, hoping to swing the contest against Hayden. Rollins allegedly worked as Arroyo’s “de facto campaign advisor” and attempted to “sabotage” Hayden.

Many called for Arroyo’s resignation last month, including fellow City Councilor Erin Murphy. He denied doing anything wrong and that said that he would not resign.