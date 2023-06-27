Local News ‘Massachusetts For Us All’: Billboards promoting the state as a safe place pop up in Florida, Texas "At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, center left, and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, center right, march in the Boston Pride Parade. Michael Dwyer/AP

Massachusetts has a clear message for the residents of any state where LGBTQIA+ rights are currently under attack: All are welcome here.

The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism launched a new campaign Monday with a focus on marketing the Commonwealth as a welcoming and safe place for all.

The “Massachusetts For Us All” campaign is made up of billboards and social media advertisements featuring LGBTQIA+ couples photographed in locations throughout the state, a press release noted. The billboards have been positioned along highways in Florida and Texas, where a number of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills have been proposed, as well as in New York and throughout New England.

The campaign launch comes as Gov. Maura Healey has been making an effort during Pride Month to draw attention to the state’s legal protections for LGBTQIA+ people.

See below for a clip of her welcome message at Boston Pride Parade earlier this month:

“At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all,” Healey said in a statement. “The ‘Massachusetts For Us All’ campaign sends a clear message that Massachusetts stands for freedom and civil rights.

“To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business — we want you to join us here in Massachusetts,” she said.

The campaign launch also coincides with Healey’s trip across seas to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. On Tuesday, she was expected to address the Irish Senate.

“This campaign is all about love,” Undersecretary of Economic Strategies Sarah Stanton said in a statement. “Love where you live, where you visit, and who you travel with. Being a state that welcomes and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community is one of the many things that makes Massachusetts special.”

The advertisements, costing roughly $750,000, will run for a month in Florida and Texas, Politico reported in its Massachusetts Playbook newsletter.

See below for a couple of examples of the billboards up around the country:

Today, billboards just like these went up across Florida and Texas.



Happy Pride everyone. pic.twitter.com/QdXOcCyAR4 — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 26, 2023