Arrest made in fatal Roxbury shooting

Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on April 8 in Roxbury.
Demone Coleman, 44, of Dorchester, was arrested just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. He was located in the area of 134 Greenwood Street in Dorchester.
Coleman was wanted on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the death of Christopher Shivers.
BPD officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 2055 Columbus Ave. in Roxbury at about 10:17 p.m. on April 8. Officers found Shivers suffering from gunshot wounds there. He was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
