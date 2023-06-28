Local News Crane topples over onto Franklin house while doing tree work No one was hurt, but the house sustained minor damage. The crane's neck landed on the chimney and broke it. A crane toppled over onto a house in Franklin Wednesday morning. Franklin Fire Department

A crane toppled over onto a house in Franklin Wednesday morning while doing tree work, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

The crane broke the chimney and caused minor damage to the house on Michelle’s Way, but no one was injured, a spokesperson for the fire department said. When the fire department was notified of the incident Wednesday afternoon, it found that the crane’s neck had bent over the roof.

Another crane company has been called in to assist, but the scene was still active around 6:30 p.m., the spokesperson said. The fire department is still investigating what caused the incident.

The town’s building inspector will soon decide if the house is structurally sound, but the spokesperson said the house looks as if it’s only sustained minor damage. No one has been allowed inside since the crane toppled over.

WHDH reported that the incident happened around 8 a.m. when the crane fell into a septic well that hadn’t been filled in by the previous owner of the home, causing it to flip. One of the homeowners was home with her children at the time, but they got out of the house safely.

The spokesperson declined to say who owned the crane or who was operating it when it toppled over.