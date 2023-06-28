Local News Stoughton police call in search and rescue unit to find missing woman Emma Tetewsky, 31, has been missing since Monday. She was last seen in the Mill Street area of Stoughton.

Stoughton police have activated a local police consortium’s search and rescue unit to help find a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, has been missing from Stoughton since Monday. – Stoughton Police Department

Emma Tetewsky was last seen by her family around noon on June 26 near her home in the Mill Street area of Stoughton, Stoughton police said in a press release Wednesday. She has a history of mental health challenges and was reported missing Tuesday.

Tetewsky is known to frequent Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon, the release said. She does not have her cell phone with her.

Tetewsky is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 120 lbs, the release said. She may be wearing a light-colored — possibly blue — long-sleeved shirt, cropped leggings, and Birkenstock-style sandals.

First responders are actively searching the Mill Street area in Stoughton, as well as Lakewood Drive, after receiving a tip that Tetewsky might have been seen there.

Police are asking residents and businesses in both areas to check security video for any footage that might have captured Tetewsky since June 25, the release said. They’re also asking area residents to check sheds, garages, and any outbuildings she may have taken shelter inside.

On Wednesday, Stoughton police activated the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council‘s (METRO-LEC) search and rescue unit to aid in finding Tetewsky. They are now also using drones and boats to try to locate her.

METRO-LEC is a police consortium of 46 police departments in the southern Boston metropolitan area that pools resources when a case is too big for one department to handle.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Tetewsky or has information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.