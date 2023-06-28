Local News Third rail issue causes fire at Tufts Medical Center station on Orange Line Dozens of firefighters were seen in the Orange Line station.

Firefighters flooded the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station Wednesday afternoon to investigate an issue with the third rail, according to the transit agency.

At about 11:50 a.m., the motorperson of a southbound train reported flames in the track area in front of the train at Tufts station, an MBTA spokesperson said in a statement. While it was being extinguished, firefighters arrived at the station. Power to the third rail was turned off just after noon.

Members of the Boston Fire Department had left the station as of 1:30 p.m. MBTA officials were on scene at the time to investigate the cause of the incident, according to the spokesperson.

The MBTA temporarily suspended service between North Station and Back Bay while the investigation was taking place. Riders were being urged to use the Green Line instead.

Repairs were completed and regular service resumed by around 2 p.m., according to the MBTA.

There were no injuries, according to the MBTA.

Social media users posted photos and video showing the station, which services the Orange Line, filled with smoke.

Last August, an Orange Line train caught fire as it crossed a bridge over the Mystic River. Passengers were forced to evacuate, and one woman jumped into the river below.