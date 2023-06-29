Local News NH man arrested for breaking and entering after allegedly trying to flee police by ATV, boat Police chased 30-year-old Tyler Whitford through Rowley and Newbury as he ran, swam, rode an ATV, and tried to escape in two different boats.

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing a slew of charges from two different police departments after he allegedly broke into a home in Rowley and then tried to flee police on foot and by ATV and boat.

On Sunday, 30-year-old Tyler Whitford allegedly tried to break into a home on Stackyard Road a little before 12:30 p.m., police said in a press release Wednesday. When police tried to speak to him, he allegedly fled on an ATV before stalling in a large puddle and taking off on foot.

Rowley police were searching around Nelson Island when they got a call from Newbury police informing them that the Newbury Harbormaster had seen a suspicious man matching Whitford’s description, police said. When police found him in the Riverfront area of Newbury, he tried to escape in a boat, but jumped into the water when officers got close.

Whitford then got into another boat and allegedly started the motor to try and drive off, but the boat was secured to the dock. After allegedly ignoring more police commands, police said they tasered him.

Whitford jumped into the water once more before surrendering to police. He was then taken to a hospital and treated before being released into police custody, police said.

Rowley police charged Whitford with two counts of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering, operating under the influence of drugs on a recreational vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and failure to stop for police.

Newbury police charged Whitford with larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and negligent operation of a boat.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.