Police searching for missing East Boston 15-year-old

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.
Avamarie Sanchez, of East Boston, first went missing on June 10 from 412 Border St. in East Boston. She was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and gray Crocs, according to Boston police.
She was found, police said, but went missing again from the same address at about 4:30 p.m. on June 18. She has “a history of running away,” according to police. She is known to frequent 600 Border St. in East Boston.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or BPD detectives at 617-343-4234. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
