Local News Police ask Stoughton area residents for help finding missing woman Emma Tetewsky, 31, has been missing for several days. Police say she has a history of mental health challenges.

After days of searching, police still have not located missing Stoughton woman Emma Tetewsky. Stoughton police are now asking residents in four towns to help them find her.

Tetewsky, 31, was last seen Monday evening in the Lakewood Drive area of Stoughton near Pinewood Pond, also known as Harrison’s Pond, police said in a press release Thursday. She has a history of mental health challenges and was reported missing by her family on June 26.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, of Stoughton, is still missing. – Stoughton Police Department

Police said previously that she was reported missing on June 27.

Tetewsky may have been spotted Wednesday afternoon by the Massapoag Trail near Ames Street in Sharon, police said. She often prays in the woods and is known to frequent Pinewood Pond and Massapoag Lake in Sharon.

Police said she may also be going by the pseudonym Fraidl Emmet.

Authorities believe Tetewsky is still in the area because she did not have access to a car or her cell phone when she went missing. They are asking residents in Stoughton, Sharon, Easton, and Canton to check their garages and sheds, under canoes and kayaks, and anywhere on their property that someone might seek shelter.

Police are also asking area residents to check any video footage that might have captured Tetewsky beginning June 25.

Tetewsky is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 120 lbs., police said. She may be wearing a light-colored — possibly blue — long-sleeved shirt, cropped leggings, and Birkenstock-style sandals.

On Wednesday, Stoughton police activated the METRO-LEC search and rescue unit to help find Tetewsky. Authorities are now using air wings, K-9 units, drones, and boats to try to locate her, police said.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen Tetewsky or has information about her whereabouts to immediately call 911.