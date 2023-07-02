Local News Boston City Councilor Lara crashes car into house with her son in backseat Both Lara and her son were injured, but are expected to be OK, according to officials.

Boston City Counselor Kendra Lara and her son were injured in a car crash Friday when their car went off the road and crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain, according to officials.

Both Lara and her son are expected to be OK, authorities said.

“It was a very scary situation for everyone involved but thankfully Councilor Lara and Zaire are expected to make a full recovery,” her office said in a statement, according to The Boston Globe.

The Boston Police Department released a redacted report Saturday about a car crashing into a home at 803 Centre St. on Friday around 4:25 p.m., according to the Globe. The name of the driver was blacked out in the report, according to the paper.

According to the Globe, the report said the car was uninsured and unregistered, and the driver was operating with a revoked license.

Lara’s office confirmed she was driving a car that didn’t belong to her on Centre Street Friday, according to CBS Boston.

Her office told the Globe that she swerved to avoid hitting another car.

In the moments before the accident, the car hit a fence before crashing into the home, according to officials.

This caused “significant damage to the front porch, foundation, bushes, and metal fence” of the home, according to the police report.

Lara’s son Zaire was treated at Boston Children’s Hospital Friday, receiving several stitches, and is expected to be OK, according to the Globe.

Nave told the Globe Lara suffered “some cuts and will probably require some stitches.”

“She braced for the airbag and then climbed in the back to get him out,” Nave said.

Zaire allegedly was not in the proper booster seat required for his size, according to CBS Boston. Because of this, police said the Division of Children and Families was notified, according to the Globe.

Lara represents District 6, including Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, and Roslindale.

She will be summoned to appear in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court to face charges related to the incident, according to CBS Boston.