Local News Jamaica Plain hit-and-run leaves motorcycle passenger in critical condition A Honda Accord made an illegal left turn from the Arborway onto South Street in Jamaica Plain, which led to the crash, police say.

A man who was a passenger on a motorcycle is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Jamaica Plain early Sunday morning, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the intersection of the Arborway and South Street, near the Forest Hills MBTA station, just before 2 a.m.

A 2003 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on the Arborway before making an illegal left turn onto South Street, police said. It collided with a 2016 Honda CB300 motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on the Arborway.

A 24-year-old Boston man who was driving the motorcycle and a 22-year-old Boston man who was riding as a passenger were both ejected. Based on preliminary information, police believe that neither was wearing a helmet.

The passenger was brought to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, officials said. The driver of the motorcycle was brought to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Accord did not stop, and drove away, police said. State police are working to locate that driver.

An investigation is ongoing.